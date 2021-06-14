BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an outstanding June weekend, our work week has been off to a soggy start. Numerous showers, and a few occasional thunderstorms continue to pass through the region through Monday evening. We’ll get a bit of a break through most of the night before more wet weather returns on Tuesday.

Tuesday will feature more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, but likely not for as long as we did on Monday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures back in the low to mid 70s. Once the cold front comes through in the afternoon, clouds will begin breaking up, and that will set the stage for some very nice weather through the second half of the week.

By Wednesday we’ll be back to mostly sunny skies. Highs will remain in the low to mid 70s. Thursday will be just a few degrees warmer with more sunshine on the way. Friday will likely by the warmest day of the week with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

At this point, it looks like our next chance of rain will be on Saturday. A weather system will swing through during the day with showers likely and the chance of a thunderstorm. Highs will still be in the upper 70s. Sunday is looking a little cooler and drier with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.