BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After an ideal summer weekend, this new work week will be getting off to a wet and stormy start. Showers will be scattered about today, along with thunderstorms, especially later in the afternoon & evening. There could be some brief, heavy downpours, lightning & thunder, strong wind gusts, and possible small hail.

Things will settle down overnight, but it will become active again on Tuesday with more showers scattered about, and possibly a thunderstorm or two.

Then, the frontal system responsible for all this wet & stormy weather will move out and high pressure will take its place. That will give us a delightful few days of weather for the rest of the week.

This coming weekend will be different than last weekend. We are expecting showers on Saturday, and possibly a few thunderstorms. And right now Sunday is looking okay with partly sunny skies, but there still is a chance for some showers.

-Gary

