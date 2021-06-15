Ailing 1830s-era Vermont church may be demolished

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - A nearly 200-year-old church in the village of Bellows Falls may soon be demolished.

The former church, which most recently was used as a YMCA, has fallen into disrepair.

The current owner had plans to turn the building into an arts center, but needed repairs to the structure have proven too costly.

The church dates back to the 1830s.

The town of Rockingham, which includes Bellows Falls, has spent thousands of dollars simply to prevent the public from getting too close to the ailing structure.

“Elementary school intersection there, lot of kids cross, a lot of parents, a lot of traffic. So, we are very concerned that if the roof collapsed or the structure collapsed, we could have injuries and we just don’t want to have that kind of disaster,” Rockingham Town Manager Scott Pickup said.

Town and village officials will meet at the end of June to discuss the best path forward.

Officials say they are simply running out of options when it comes to saving the structure.

