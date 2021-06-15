Advertisement

China denounces NATO statement, defends defense policy

By Associated Press
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China is denouncing a statement from NATO declaring it a “constant security challenge,” saying it is a force for peace but will defend itself if felt threatened.

The Chinese mission to the European Union said in a news release Tuesday that the NATO statement was a “slander on China’s peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and (NATO’s) own role, and a continuation of the Cold War mentality and organizational political psychology.”

NATO allies joined the United States on Monday in formally scolding Beijing as a “constant security challenge.”

Washington has singled out China as a particular threat, especially in the South China Sea, where it has built militarized artificial islands, as well as over its attempts to intimidate Taiwan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont reaches 80% vaccination goal; Scott declares full reopening of state
A Colchester man is dead this morning after an ATV crash in Cambridge.
Colchester man killed in ATV crash
A woman is in the hospital after falling out of a third-story window.
Burlington woman falls out of third-story window
Police are investigating how a swimmer died at Halls Lake in Newbury over the weekend.
Apparent drowning in Newbury shocks the community
Burlington firefighters were busy Sunday night putting out a fire.
Fire in Burlington cemetery

Latest News

A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday,...
Study: Half of US cosmetics contain toxic chemicals
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
File photo
Salinger’s widow gifting building for new library
cornishgeneralstore
Salinger’s widow gifting building for new library
Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.
South End encampment to be managed as ‘temporary’ home for homeless