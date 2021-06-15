Council votes to keep city governance of Burlington airport

BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council voted Monday to affirm the current ownership structure of the Burlington International Airport.

A recent report found the airport has continued to thrive under the city’s governance, with a value estimated at $1.04 billion.

“The city attorney’s report is a comprehensive and well-written document that should be seen as the definitive answer to the questions about airport ownership and governance. As a result of the investment by the people of Burlington and strong governance by the city, the Burlington International Airport has grown and thrived for 100 years, and is well-positioned to continue to be a driver of regional prosperity and innovation for decades to come,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The airport is a municipal department of the city operating as a separately reported enterprise fund. The council rejected the idea of regional governance of the airport.

