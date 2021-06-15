Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

By Gray Media
Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont reaches 80% vaccination goal; Scott declares full reopening of state
A Colchester man is dead this morning after an ATV crash in Cambridge.
Colchester man killed in ATV crash
A woman is in the hospital after falling out of a third-story window.
Burlington woman falls out of third-story window
Police are investigating how a swimmer died at Halls Lake in Newbury over the weekend.
Apparent drowning in Newbury shocks the community
Burlington firefighters were busy Sunday night putting out a fire.
Fire in Burlington cemetery