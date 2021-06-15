How COVID changed pageant competitions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 100th Miss America pageant will be held later this year and New Haven’s Danielle Morse will represent the Green Mountain State as the newly crowned Miss Vermont.

Morse and Emma Anderson of Shelburne, who won Miss Vermont Outstanding Teen, are encouraging young people to do their part to keep the community safe during the pandemic.

They both joined our Darren Perron to talk about competing during COVID. Watch the video to see the full interview.

