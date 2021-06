DANNEMORA, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Department of Corrections say an inmate has died at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York.

We don’t have many details yet, but we know the person died around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

We are waiting on the official cause of death which will be determined by the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

