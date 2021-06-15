Advertisement

Leahy questions ag secretary on timeline of dairy relief

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Federal relief is on the way for dairy farmers that took a serious financial hit during the pandemic.

The sudden shutting down of restaurants and schools forced many producers around the country to dump excess milk. It comes on top of ongoing low milk prices and consolidation in the industry in Vermont.

At a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing Tuesday on the Agriculture Department’s budget, Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy asked Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack when farmers could expect relief.

“We announced today assistance for dairy farmers in three areas. One, a dairy donation program that is designed to defray the cost of donated milk,” Vilsack said. “Secondly, we’ve increased in providing a supplemental margin coverage payment. Several hundred million dollars will go out to small and mid-sized dairy farmers through that program... ...And then third, We are creating a program to help reduce the differential that occurred between class one and class three milk pricing because of a disproportionate number of purchases of cheese during the food box effort.”

Vermont continues to see a steady decline in dairy farm numbers, from 972 back in 2012 to about 636 as of last year.

