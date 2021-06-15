NH man died of multiple gunshot wounds in exchange with police

PITTSFIELD, N.H. (AP) - A state medical examiner says a man died of multiple gunshot wounds in an exchange of gunfire with police following a 10- shooting in Pittsfield. Local police and a regional SWAT team responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home on Monday.

A man who was armed refused to leave. The attorney general’s office said the standoff ended when gunfire was exchanged between six SWAT team members and the man, resulting in the man’s death. The man was identified as 52-year-old Anthony Hannon, of Pittsfield.

No one else was hurt. The officers did not have body or cruiser cameras.

Related Story:

NH attorney general: Man dies in shooting that involved officer

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)