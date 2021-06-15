Advertisement

NH man died of multiple gunshot wounds in exchange with police

The New Hampshire attorney general's office says a man who died in a shooting in Pittsfield...
The New Hampshire attorney general's office says a man who died in a shooting in Pittsfield that involved police had been in a 10-hour standoff.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Updated: 9 hours ago
PITTSFIELD, N.H. (AP) - A state medical examiner says a man died of multiple gunshot wounds in an exchange of gunfire with police following a 10- shooting in Pittsfield. Local police and a regional SWAT team responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home on Monday.

A man who was armed refused to leave. The attorney general’s office said the standoff ended when gunfire was exchanged between six SWAT team members and the man, resulting in the man’s death. The man was identified as 52-year-old Anthony Hannon, of Pittsfield.

No one else was hurt. The officers did not have body or cruiser cameras. 

