NH budget negotiators reach compromise on separating abortion, health services

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - House and Senate budget negotiators have reached a compromise on a provision meant to ensure that taxpayer money isn’t indirectly used for abortion.

The House-passed budget included language that would require family planning programs that get state money to both physically and financially separate abortion services from the rest of their offerings.

The Senate removed that provision, but under the compromise, a clinic would either lose funding or be required to physically separate the services only if a review of its finances showed comingling of funds.

Sen. Jeb Bradley, who offered the compromise, said there is no indication that clinics have done so in the past.

