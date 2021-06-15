Advertisement

NH House accedes to Senate on ‘divisive concepts’ budget insert

By Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - House budget negotiators have agreed with a Senate version of a provision that would prohibit teaching school children or public employees that one race is superior to another or that one inherently discriminates against another.

The House had included language in its budget defining numerous “divisive concepts” that would be banned from being taught in schools or by public employers during diversity and inclusion training. The Senate overhauled the language in the face of opposition from Gov. Chris Sununu, framing it as an anti-discrimination measure that would not prohibit discussions about history or current events.

But opponents have argued it still would limit free speech.

