NH unemployment rate for May dips to below pre-pandemic rate

(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for May was 2.5%, a decrease of three-tenths of a percentage point from April and a big change from a year ago when it was 13.4% during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Chris Sununu noted Tuesday that the state’s unemployment rate dropped below the pre-pandemic unemployment rate of 2.7% in March 2020.

Seasonally adjusted estimates for May 2021 placed the number of employed residents at 735,180, a decrease of 710 from the previous month and an increase of 70,970 from May 2020.

The number of unemployed residents decreased by 2,770 over the month to 18,610. This was 84,020 fewer unemployed than in May 2020. 

