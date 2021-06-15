NY lifts more COVID-19 rules as it hits vaccination mark

NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York on Tuesday hit its milestone of 70% of eligible residents receiving at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo had promised the state would celebrate the threshold by easing many of its remaining social distancing rules and shooting off fireworks.

And he immediately lifted most of the remaining COVID restrictions that were in place.

It was a long 15 months-- 472 days to be exact-- to get there but the governor says with this milestone, the state can start to get back to life as we knew it before the pandemic.

Over the last several weeks, restrictions were slowly lifting like masking and social distancing requirements as long as a person was fully vaccinated.

Cuomo says now restrictions like social gathering limits, capacity limits, social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting requirements, health screenings and contact tracing are no longer needed and considered optional for businesses to enforce.

The state is sticking with CDC guidelines, so if you are not vaccinated, you will still need to keep your mask on.

“That’s not to say 70% is the end, we want to do better than 70% but it is an important milestone and we are going to keep pushing to do more. It’s a testament to the people of New York, that’s who did this. People have stayed tough and united during the most difficult time of our lives,” said Cuomo, D-New York.

There are still federal restrictions, so masks and COVID safety protocols will still be enforced at large indoor event venues, at schools K-12, on public transit, at homeless shelters, in jails and prisons, in nursing homes and in health care settings.

To celebrate this moment in state history, fireworks will light up the skies across New York starting at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. In our region, they will be held in Lake Placid over Mirror Lake.

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.