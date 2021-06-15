Refugee resettlement nonprofit plans new programs in Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A refugee resettlement nonprofit has plans to start a new program in Vermont to relocate refugees in smaller, more rural communities across the U.S.

Vermont Public Radio reports that the Ethiopian Development Community Council has chosen the cities of Brattleboro and Wausau to test out its programs. The nonprofit still needs federal approval before it launches in the cities. Brattleboro said it supports the efforts to resettle refugees in its city.

The plan is in line with the town’s agenda to improve equity in one of the whitest states in the country. It also has the support of Gov. Phil Scott, who has urged the State Department to increase the state’s refugee cap.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)