Report: Trouble connecting rail cars before worker death

NEWINGTON, N.H. (AP) - A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report says five attempts were made to connect two rail cars during a switching operation before a Pan Am Railways conductor was pinned between them and died.

Police in Newington, New Hampshire, received a call on May 19 about the worker, identified as Dale Jenkins, 61, of Seabrook. Jenkins and a crew member had to pick up three empty railcars and set out two loaded railcars.

The report says preliminary information indicates that two of the three railcars to be picked up were not properly coupling together after five previous attempts. It said the conductor was pinched between the two coupling mechanisms during the sixth attempt.

