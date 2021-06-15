Rutland school program unveils pump track

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Allen Street Campus in Rutland provides students with special needs the life and learning skills to succeed in school and in the community. The program, operated by the local school district and Rutland Mental Health, on Tuesday unveiled a new mountain bike pump track, which is expected to bring benefits to students and the community.

“This pump track is going to bring a new beginning to the Allen Street School,” said Donavan Horton, a 12th grader in the program that came up with the idea for a bike path on campus. The students asked Allen Street director Scott Corbett for a big loop, but he says they needed something bigger to get more energy out. ”I did some research about pump tracks and the benefits of them and how we could directly relate to the mental health and the physical health of our students and I couldn’t think of a better idea,” he said.

A pump track is a series of hills and banked turns designed to let riders generate momentum with up and down body movements, instead of peddling. The track, which was completely funded through grants, is used as a way to engage and regulate the students.

“I bet you other kids would be happier to have this too. And then they would have more stuff to keep themselves out of trouble after school,” said Corbin Curry, an 8th grader.

School social worker Tim McMahon says trauma from the COVID pandemic and the local heroin epidemic are the top issues they deal with. But when students hop on a bike for 15 to 30 minutes between lessons, it can help them get back on track in the classroom.

There are benefits off the track as well. Students who don’t like to get on a bike have been learning how to fix them with a bike mechanic. McMahon says it’s a great resource for developing minds. “They’re able to access it in a way that they can and then they go back in and they are able to do math and reading at a quicker pace than they were able to in the past,” he said.

Powder Horn Trail Company designed and built the track. Owner Will Conroy says these tracks are a great resource for kids who are not as naturally focused. “When I was a kid. I remember just not being able to sit still and to have something like this at a school where you can go out on your breaks and move around and get your energy out, just would have been huge,” he said.

Conroy says the mountain bike community has a growing presence in Rutland and that pump track gives new riders like Horton a safe environment to learn before biking local trails. “It’s going to bring more community members out and makes the school get more involved in the community,” Horton said.

The pump track is open to the public. Bring your own bike and helmet, outside of school hours.

