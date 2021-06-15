Advertisement

Salinger’s widow gifting building for new library

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CORNISH, N.H. (WCAX) - Cornish, New Hampshire, may be getting a new library thanks to the widow of one of the country’s best-known authors.

J.D. Salinger’s widow, Colleen O’Neill, bought the former Cornish general store in 2016 with plans to bring the business back to life. That project never panned out, but recently after being approached by officials at the town’s public library, O’Neill agreed to gift the building to the library so it can expand. Many hoops still need to be jumped through before the move becomes official but book lovers say they are excited at the possibility.

“In addition to more space for books, it also gives us opportunity to expand programs. To have a real children’s program. For the community to be able to hold meetings there. To be able to have it be a real community center. To be what libraries are meant to be, which is an information center for the entire community,” said Laura Cousineau, a Cornish Library trustee.

Salinger, most famous for his book “The Catcher in the Rye,” lived in Cornish for decades before he died in 2010.

