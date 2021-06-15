Fox that bit 4 in NY tests positive for rabies

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - A fox in Essex County, New York, that bit several people has tested positive for rabies.

Essex County Health officials say the gray fox acted aggressively and bit four people and a dog in three locations in Ticonderoga. They say the victims all sought medical attention and started post-exposure treatment. The fox was tested over the weekend and was confirmed positive.

It’s the first confirmed case of rabies in Essex County this year.

The county continues to offer free rabies vaccination clinics for pets.

