Advertisement

Toddler hospitalized after swallowing 16 magnetic balls

By Megan Mellado
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida mother’s 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after swallowing more than a dozen magnetic balls.

Hannah Arrington said sometime in April one of her older kids brought tiny magnetic balls home from school. Shortly after, her youngest son Konin started having stomach pains that eventually sent him to the emergency room.

“From the time he got them from whoever he got them from, Konin ended up swallowing 16 of them and we had no idea,” Arrington told WESH.

There are a number of products on the market that match that description. One brand, Buckyballs, was banned by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission for causing serious injuries, such as holes in the stomach and intestines or even death after being ingested.

But the balls made their way back onto store shelves, and into the Arrington household after a judge lifted the ban.

“As he ate them, they went down into his digestive tract, and then each time he would find another one somewhere in the house and swallow it, it would click together, and it perforated a hole through his stomach all the way down into his colon area,” Arrington said.

Konin underwent extensive surgery to get the magnets out, but the toddler is back in the hospital with a feeding tube as doctors run tests to figure out why he can’t keep anything down.

The company who made the product advertises items as a desk toy. The site also has a warning to keep the balls away from children.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont reaches 80% vaccination goal; Scott declares full reopening of state
A Colchester man is dead this morning after an ATV crash in Cambridge.
Colchester man killed in ATV crash
A woman is in the hospital after falling out of a third-story window.
Burlington woman falls out of third-story window
Police are investigating how a swimmer died at Halls Lake in Newbury over the weekend.
Apparent drowning in Newbury shocks the community
Burlington firefighters were busy Sunday night putting out a fire.
Fire in Burlington cemetery

Latest News

A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday,...
Study: Half of US cosmetics contain toxic chemicals
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
File photo
Salinger’s widow gifting building for new library
cornishgeneralstore
Salinger’s widow gifting building for new library
Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.
South End encampment to be managed as ‘temporary’ home for homeless