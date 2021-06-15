UVM to resume work on recreation and wellness area

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The University of Vermont is going to resume construction on an expansion to the recreation and wellness facilities at the Gutterson Fieldhouse.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the school to delay the project. The trustees decided earlier this year to resume construction. On Monday the trustees approved the expansion to an existing group fitness space and the creation of an 11,000-square-foot recreation and wellness facility for the student body. There will be also new women’s and men’s hockey locker rooms and other facilities.

As a result of COVID-19 impacts on the construction market, the board increased the expenditure limit for project from $22.5 million to $24.7 million.

Related Stories:

Work to resume on UVM arena project, Tarrant Center construction delayed

UVM breaks ground on multi-purpose athletic facility

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)