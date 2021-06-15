Advertisement

UVM to resume work on recreation and wellness area

Proposed recreation and wellness facilities at the Gutterson Fieldhouse.
Proposed recreation and wellness facilities at the Gutterson Fieldhouse.(Artist's rendering/UVM)
By Associated Press
Updated: 9 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The University of Vermont is going to resume construction on an expansion to the recreation and wellness facilities at the Gutterson Fieldhouse.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the school to delay the project. The trustees decided earlier this year to resume construction. On Monday the trustees approved the expansion to an existing group fitness space and the creation of an 11,000-square-foot recreation and wellness facility for the student body. There will be also new women’s and men’s hockey locker rooms and other facilities.

As a result of COVID-19 impacts on the construction market, the board increased the expenditure limit for project from $22.5 million to $24.7 million. 

