Vermont Corrections aims to soon allow visitation at prisons again

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are in the works for a number of Vermont state departments to return back to pre-pandemic normals.

At the Department of Corrections, officials have set tentative dates to begin allowing the public back into facilities.

The changes also impact the work of community corrections officers who haven’t been able to do certain site visits or in-person meetings around supervision.

Vermont Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker says family visitation of incarcerated individuals is the next focus.

“We understand, and we’ve understood the entire time what a strain this has been on families, not being able to see their loved ones. So we’re starting to plan, hopefully, on July 1st, we will slowly start rolling out visitation,” Baker said.

Baker says Corrections is still trying to get as many incarcerated individuals vaccinated against COVID as they can. So far, about 65%-75% of the population has gotten the shot.

