Vt. man accused of bringing gun, knife to NY amusement park

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of bringing a loaded gun and a knife into Six Flags Great Escape in New York.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says Frank Owen, 53, of Colchester, was arrested Sunday after security guards found he was carrying a loaded handgun and a switchblade when he was screened to get into the park.

Owen was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was being held for lack of bail.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.