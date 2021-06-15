Vermont man will ask for dismissal of magazine case, again

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man charged with illegally possessing large-capacity rifle magazines will file a second motion to have his case dismissed, this time arguing for his rights under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The Bennington Banner reports that Max Misch faces two misdemeanor charges for two 30-round rifle magazines found in his home in February 2019.

A public defender defending Misch told the Bennington Superior Criminal Court on Monday that his office will file another request to dismiss the case.

Authorities say Misch bought the magazines amid a state ban outlawing magazines containing more than 10 rounds for long guns and more than 15 rounds for handguns.

Related Stories:

Bennington man pleads not guilty to allegations of witness tampering

Bennington ‘white nationalist’ charged with witness tampering

Lawyer says man open to settling gun magazine, other cases

Vermont Supreme Court: Limit on gun magazine size is legal

Vt. white nationalist pleads not guilty to hate crimes charge

Vermont court hears arguments on large-capacity magazine ban

Vt. Supreme Court weighs halting gun magazine civil case

Donovan: Morris was victim of racial harassment; no charges

Vermont man cited for gun law violationAccused Kiah Morris harasser arrested on gun-related charge

Donovan calls for 3rd-party investigation into Bennington Police

Bennington residents seek more police oversight

Judge upholds Vermont’s ban on large gun magazines

Man accused of harassing black legislator denies gun violation

State asks Vt. Supreme Court to uphold large-capacity magazine ban

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)