Vermont state leaders to hold COVID briefing as state of emergency ends

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s state of emergency will expire Tuesday at midnight and the governor says he will not renew it. It’s tied to pandemic funding and programs, so are those funds and protections gone for good?

That’s something we expect to learn about during the governor’s press conference on Tuesday morning.

We also hope to learn how the state plans to proceed with the vaccine rollout and what they will be doing to get more shots into arms, especially in rural areas such as Essex County, which are still seeing low percentages of vaccinated residents.

You will be able to watch the press conference live right here on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m.

It’s unclear how the governor plans to proceed with these weekly press conferences, that’s also something we hope to learn about on Tuesday.

