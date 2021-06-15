WCAX Summer Picnic Series: Dom’s grilled pizza dough

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All this week we’re sharing summer recipes from the WCAX team.

Watch the video to see our Dom Amato share the highs and lows of his process of making homemade pizza dough and how to cook it on the grill.

HOMEMADE PIZZA DOUGH

You will need:

Pizza Stone

Pizza Peel

Grill or oven

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups flour (plus an extra 1/3 cup)

1 cup warm water (105 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit)

1 TBSP sugar

1 TBSP salt

1 TBSP active dry yeast

1 1/2 TBSP olive oil

Directions:

1. Mix 2 cups of flour and salt together in large mixing bowl.

2. In cup of warm water, mix together yeast and sugar. Stir to combine. let sit for 5 minutes until foamy and dissolved.

3. Once combined, add 1 TBS of olive oil to yeast and water mixture -- then mix into dry ingredients.

4. Stir with plastic spatula until dough forms

5. Use extra half cup of flour to sprinkle on table, and knead the dough there. It will be sticky. More flour will help the stickiness.

6. Knead dough and form into a ball, and dough is mostly smooth.

7. Add 1/2 tbs of olive oil to a mixing bowl, then add dough ball to proof.

8. Cover with plastic wrap for roughly one hour, or until dough size doubles.

9. While that is proofing -- preheat grill or oven to 350/400 degrees. (If using pizza stone, be sure to put stone on while oven/grill preheats.)

10. Once dough is ready, lightly flour pizza peel.

11. Stretch dough on pizza peel until desired shape is reached.

12. Precook dough on pizza stone -- about 5 to 7 minutes.

13. Top with desired toppings.

14. Continue cooking for about 10 minutes.

15. If using grill, finish cooking in the oven using the broiler until desired meltiness is achieved.

