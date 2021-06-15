BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a nice start to the day on Tuesday, .we’re keeping an eye on some scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. These storms will swing through from west to east into Vermont through the evening, and then diminish after sunset. After that, clouds will begin to clear out with some sunnier skies ahead through the rest of the work week.

Look for skies to become mostly sunny on Wednesday. Temperatures will still be running a few degrees below normal with afternoon highs in the low 70s. We’ll start to warm back up again heading into Thursday and Friday. Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny, with highs warming up into the mid to upper 70s.

Heading into Father’s Day weekend, it’s looking like we’ll see some wet weather return. Clouds will thicken up on Friday night with showers developing by Saturday morning. Showers will be off and on during the day on Saturday with the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm or two. Highs will remain in the upper 70s. Sunday will be the drier of the two days with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll be back to partly sunny skies for the start of the work week, with the chance for a few showers late Monday and into Tuesday. Highs will remain in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.