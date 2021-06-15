Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After some morning sunshine, it will be back to showers & possible thunderstorms during the afternoon as the last part of the system that has been bringing us the wet & stormy weather swings through from west to east.

The system will move out tonight and skies will be clearing. Then it is looking nice through the end of the week. There will be a lot of sunshine for Wednesday - just a few clouds mixing in, and mostly sunny on Thursday as temperatures start to rebound again. By Friday it will be partly sunny and feeling very summerlike.

Once we get into the weekend, though, another frontal system will come in with showers and possible thunderstorms for Saturday.

Father’s Day on Sunday is looking decent . . . partly sunny skies, but a few showers can’t be ruled out, so you may have to dodge some of those if you are outdoors. We will clear out and warm up again as we get into the start of next week on Monday.

Remember, if you see lightning or hear thunder, head indoors . . . better safe than sorry. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
