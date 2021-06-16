Advertisement

1st phase of Plattsburgh airport runway renovation completed

By Kelly O'Brien
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh International Airport is opening part of its runways starting next week following a $13 million renovation project that began in April.

Flights were grounded while the 50-year-old runway was ripped up. Next Tuesday morning, 8,000 feet of the runway will open to allow flights to land and depart.

The FAA-funded project made use of over 50,000 tons of asphalt for the renovated section.

The airport’s Chris Kreig says it will be nice to get back to business as usual. “It was necessary to close the runway but I think we timed it the best that we could and I think it worked in our favor this time,” he said.

The full runway project is slated to finish at the beginning of September.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. emergency order expires; executive order aims to provide ongoing assistance
File photo
Vermont reaches 80% vaccination goal; Scott declares full reopening of state
Frank Owen
Vt. man accused of bringing gun, knife to NY amusement park
File photo
What’s next for nearly empty downtown Burlington mall space?
File image
North Troy man faces charges in homemade fireworks explosion

Latest News

Though Elissa is the one explaining how to make the pasta salad, the original recipe comes from...
WCAX Summer Picnic Series: Elissa’s grandma's famous pasta salad
After one of the slowest years ever for respiratory viruses, common illnesses are making a...
Respiratory viruses return; keeping unvaccinated kids safe this summer
PLAYING
Respiratory viruses return; keeping unvaccinated kids safe this summer
silo
NY missile silo finds new uses
A sister of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo donated and raised money to help pay the legal fees of a...
Report: Cuomo’s sister raised legal fees for convicted aide