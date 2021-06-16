1st phase of Plattsburgh airport runway renovation completed

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh International Airport is opening part of its runways starting next week following a $13 million renovation project that began in April.

Flights were grounded while the 50-year-old runway was ripped up. Next Tuesday morning, 8,000 feet of the runway will open to allow flights to land and depart.

The FAA-funded project made use of over 50,000 tons of asphalt for the renovated section.

The airport’s Chris Kreig says it will be nice to get back to business as usual. “It was necessary to close the runway but I think we timed it the best that we could and I think it worked in our favor this time,” he said.

The full runway project is slated to finish at the beginning of September.

