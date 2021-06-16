Amendment would allow NH Legislature to end governor’s emergency orders

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Lawmakers adopted language during budget negotiations Wednesday that would allow the New Hampshire Legislature to end a state of emergency or any emergency order issued by the governor by a majority vote.

“The governor’s power to renew a state of emergency shall terminate upon a majority vote of both chambers,” according to the amendment agreed to by a committee of conference. The full Legislature will vote on the change next week.

The amendment also requires the governor to tell legislative leaders “as soon as practicable” about pending emergency orders.

The changes were discussed after legislators were not able to come to an agreement on a separate bill aimed at curtailing the governor’s authority during future pandemics or other emergencies.

Under current law, the governor can declare a state of emergency and renew it every 21 days as long as he or she finds it necessary to protect public safety and welfare, though the Legislature can vote to terminate it by adopting a concurrent resolution.

The amendment would change the renewal date to 30 days.

