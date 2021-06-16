Advertisement

Arrest made in connection with Middlebury drive-by shooting

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting in Middlebury.

Police say on April 20, they received a report of possible gunshots on Valley View Drive and a car leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

When police got there, they found an unoccupied car parked in front of the Briarwood apartments had been shot at multiple times.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Wednesday, Middlebury Police said they arrested Scott Lanpher, 33, of Leicester, as a result of their investigation.

He faces charges including aggravated disorderly conduct, unlawful mischief and using a dangerous weapon during the commission of a felony. He’s due in court in August.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

