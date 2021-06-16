Advertisement

Police investigate death of Bellows Falls man

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Bellows Falls Police Department are investigating an untimely death that happened on June 6th.

Police say it happened just after 1:00 a.m. when officers located 67 year-old, Gary Anderson of Bellows Falls, on the ground on Westminster Street.

Anderson was sent to the hospital and was pronounced dead Monday, June 14th.

The medical examiner has ruled Anderson’s death accidental.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

