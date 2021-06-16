Advertisement

Burlington leaders share the lessons they learned during the pandemic

By Katharine Huntley
Updated: 6 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After 457 days, the state of emergency ended in Burlington this week.

Now, Mayor Miro Weinberger is looking back to take stock of the last 15 months.

Wednesday, the city team gathered in person on the steps of City Hall to discuss what has transpired during the state of emergency.

The mayor said at the start of the pandemic they researched how Burlington responded to the 1918 pandemic and found that inaction by the government puts lives at risk.

They have also released an after-action report to help future generations in city government know how to react to an unprecedented situation like the pandemic.

“How to restructure city operations, overhaul existing communication practices, leverage and empower community leaders and organizations, allocate resources, and rarely-- but if necessary-- even break with conventional public health guidance in the face of accumulating evidence,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

