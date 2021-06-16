Advertisement

Dartmouth plans lottery to encourage students to live off-campus

Dartmouth College-File photo
Dartmouth College-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College, which is expecting a housing crunch this fall, is prepared to spend up to $1 million in a one-time lottery to encourage up to 200 returning students to live off-campus.

The Valley News reports that if selected, students will receive a $5,000 payment in lieu of on-campus housing. Mike Wooten, the associate dean of residential life, told students on the housing waitlist on Monday.

“As expected, demand has exceeded our capacity,” Wooten wrote in an email. “Although this has been the case in prior years, interest in living on campus has understandably surged following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.”

He said the school is shifting some of its larger doubles to triples and converting lounges to student rooms where possible.

Students have until 5 p.m. Monday to decide whether to place their names in the lottery. Those who do will be notified on June 23 about whether they have been selected for the payment and removed from the housing pool.

