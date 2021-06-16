Death penalty sought in Texas killing of New Hampshire couple

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man charged with capital murder in the killing of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found in a shallow grave on a South Texas beach.

Adam C. Williams is one of two people accused in the deaths of James and Michelle Butler, whose remains were discovered on Padre Island near Corpus Christi in October 2019. Williams and Amanda Noverr were initially accused of stealing the Butlers’ pickup truck, but a grand jury later indicted them for intentionally and knowingly fatally shooting the couple during a “criminal transaction.”

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports that prosecutors said during a status hearing Tuesday that they would seek the death penalty if Williams is convicted.

Related Stories:

New charges filed in case linked to NH couple’s deaths

Utah man arrested in Mexico for death of NH couple

Police look for persons of interest in death of NH couple

2 bodies found at Texas beach are New Hampshire couple

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)