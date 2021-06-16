Advertisement

EPA awards $860K for brownfields redevelopment

By WCAX News Team
Updated: 6 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is getting $860,000 to clean up and revitalize dilapidated industrial sites.

The EPA funding was awarded to the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission, the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, and the Northwest Regional Commission to clean up brownfields, which can be difficult and costly to clean up and redevelop.

The state is planning on cleaning up sites in Burlington, Hardwick, Rutland, St. Albans, Enosburg, and Springfield.

State leaders say the funds provide an opportunity to clean up and revitalize communities. “Many of these sites are in areas that are underserved and overburdened and we are trying to make sure that all Vermonters can engage in economic growth. I’m looking forward to seeing the projects that come out of these,” said Peter Walke with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

The grant is part of an $11 million nationwide brownfield rehab effort.

