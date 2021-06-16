EWSD adopts equity policy with 8-1 vote

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - After months of work, the Essex Westford School District has adopted the much-discussed equity policy with a vote of 8-1.

Since last September, the equity policy has been in the works and has had hundreds of community members weigh in on what they would like to see. The policy faced some backlash with some people saying it was excluding white children, however, the broad majority of people who spoke during these meetings were in support of the equity work.

“I want my children and all students to attend the best public schools they can I believe this policy will improve outcomes for all students in the district,” sayid EWSD parent Paul Yoon at the school board meeting.

Megan Humphries, another EWSD parent was another who spoke at the meeting saying, “As a mom of 3 kids in the school district one who has a disability I have a vested interest in helping him achieve his best potential in life and I believe all students deserve that.”

These are the sentiments of many parents and board members who spoke about the Equity Policy which was adopted in the school board meeting.

Those involved with the policy such as the Superintendent and Director of equity and inclusion say it’s about making sure every student no matter their race or ability is given the access they need to succeed.

The policy did have opposition, with the sole no vote coming from school board member Liz Cady who has previously spoken out against it bringing up the fact it has some basis in Critical Race Theory which teaches that systemic racism and inequality is embedded in all aspects of American life. Proponents say it makes classrooms more equitable while opponents of this argue that it’s divisive and teaches kids their country is inherently evil.

“I believe this is almost like our second merger where everybody seems polarized on one side or the other I do have reservations, the background in this policy is written explicitly where I think it’s very hard to unite people,” says Cady.

Other speakers in the meeting also disagreed with the policy saying it’s attacking white people.

“You’re teaching kids that they will never accomplish anything if you hold their hand that minorities need extra help and they don’t they are awesome kids they don’t need extra help all kids should be equal if they need extra help they should get it and it’s awful and it’s all about skin color.,” says meeting participant, Caitlin Gregory.

This policy will also involve making sure the curriculum that EWSD is teaching makes sure to include many different views of history, making sure all students can see how history was experienced from the perspectives of all people and not just white people.

One board member, Brendan Kinney, spoke out against the people who he says have spoken out against this policy in the name of undermining public education.

“Shame on you for using the children of our community as pawns in your culture war. Historically the work of school boards has been apolitical yet in recent months we’ve seen partisan tactics used to promote a political agenda,” says Kinney who voted for the equity policy.

The student board members who are current EWSD students said this policy had broad support from students in the district as well.

“This policy is incredible, it’s written by the people it’s about and it’s crafted to make real changes and it looks different because it’s different and because it actually makes a difference, voting no on this policy would send a message that we don’t support the students experiencing these hardships,” says Iris Hsiang.

The implementation of the policy is very broad and it will include mandatory training for teachers as well.

You can read more about the policy here and more about its implementation here

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.