Man injured in North Troy explosion

NORTH TROY, Vt. (WCAX) - A North Troy man is injured after an explosion.

Police say it all happened Tuesday afternoon on Railroad Street near Troy School.

They say Wayne LePage was making homemade fireworks when the explosion occurred. Residents in the immediate area were evacuated, sending the school into lockdown. No one else was injured from the explosion.

Police say LePage had burns on his upper body and was rushed to the hospital.

The explosion happened inside a small tow behind camper on the property.

