More flights between New Hampshire, Florida coming in fall

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Air travelers in New Hampshire will have several new ways to get to Florida starting this fall. Spirit Airlines said Wednesday it will start serving Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Oct. 7.

The airline plans to offer nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa.

The airline said flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando will take place daily while the Fort Myers flights will be four times weekly and the Tampa flights will be three times weekly.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)