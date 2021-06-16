New Hampshire unemployment at historic low

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s unemployment rate has dropped below where it was before the pandemic started.

According to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, the state’s current unemployment rate of 2.5% is one of the lowest in the state’s history. It’s quite a change from a year ago when it was topping out at 16%.

“We are seeing around 3,000 fewer claims per week,” said Richard Lavers, the deputy commissioner of New Hampshire Employment Security.

Lavers says more and more people are looking for jobs.

“We have seen our virtual job fairs going from having 100-200 participants, to now, the one we have tomorrow, has 3,000 people registered for it,” Lavers said.

Sununu, R-New Hampshire, issued a statement praising the accomplishment, saying, “Such low unemployment rates are no accident, but are the result of a continued effort to provide businesses with the flexibility needed to grow, while providing individuals with the incentives and resources needed to return to work.”

New Hampshire reinstated its work search requirement to claim state unemployment benefits in May. It is also now paying people up to $1,000 if they find full-time employment. But, as the unemployment rate dropped, the state’s workforce as a whole has also changed.

“We certainly saw some people earlier on during the pandemic dropping out of the labor force,” Lavers said.

And job seekers are asking more of potential employers.

“They seem to be much more selective in asking for more flexibilities, and in some cases probably getting them, but you always want to be careful not to overplay that hand,” Lavers said.

“You know the one thing that we are all struggling now with in the state is the unemployment and finding help,” Dave Hendrick said.

I caught up with Hendrick at Bike Week in Laconia. He says his restaurants are suffering due to a staffing shortage.

“It’s really quite sad to try to offer someone $20 to $25 an hour and they say, ‘No, I’m sorry, I don’t want to work. I’m still collecting unemployment.’ It just hurts everybody,” Hendrick said.

Federal unemployment checks end June 19. State officials say they are focused on getting people back to work.

“The unemployment system was essentially competing with the private workforce which is not a place where the unemployment program is very comfortable being nor is it where it should be,” Lavers said.

So far this year, the state has held 21 virtual job fairs that have connected more than 8,700 people with more than 860 employers.

Click here for the full May 2021 New Hampshire jobs report.

