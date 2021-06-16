New reciprocal nursing law aims to address Vermont’s spiraling health care costs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A shortage of nurses and other workers continues to contribute to soaring health care costs in Vermont, but a new law signed by Governor Phil Scott allowing reciprocal licensure with other states aims to address the problem.

Vermont In recent years has seen a shortage of medical professionals of all stripes. “There were 5,000 nurses that we needed back in 2020, I’m sure the need has increased,” said Devon Green with the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.

When hospitals and clinics are short-staffed, providers usually pay bucks to bring in traveling nurses. But now Vermont is joining 34 other states in adopting the Nurse Licensure Compact, which allows nurses to travel and practice from one state to another without going through relicensing. Green is among those that predict it will be an incentive for nurses to work in Vermont. “We get more new graduates, we keep Vermonters who go to school here and we can grow our workforce to reduce those costs that bringing in those traveling nurses increase,” she said.

Burlington Health and Rehab is among Vermont health care providers dealing with a shortage of nurses and other workers. (WCAX)

State regulators say the new law is just one way to expand the workforce and reduce health care costs. “This is probably the biggest cost escalator that health care in Vermont is seeing right now,” said the Green Mountain Care Board’s Kevin Mullin.

But the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals is among those groups concerned with the compact. They say the new law could have unintended consequences by making it easier for nurses to leave Vermont because nurses make less here and the cost of living is higher.

Nurses who are part of the compact receive their licenses through Vermont’s Office of Professional Regulation. Secretary of state Jim Condos says there are checks to make sure those coming to Vermont from other states are qualified. “Your license might be in another state, but we can go back to access that state’s regulatory process,” he said.

The new law takes effect in February, but lawmakers are not done. They are also considering other initiatives to bolster Vermont’s nursing workforce, including school loan forgiveness and allowing them to work more in the field while they’re still students.

