Advertisement

Putney bank damaged by tractor-trailer again

By WCAX News Team
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Putney bank was damaged Tuesday after the driver of a tractor-trailer attempted to use the drive-thru.

It happened at the River Valley Credit Union on Main Street. Authorities say the truck was too tall and hit the canopy, causing significant damage.

This isn’t the first time this has happened. Back in 2018, another tractor-trailer did the same thing at the same spot.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. emergency order expires; executive order aims to provide ongoing assistance
File photo
Vermont reaches 80% vaccination goal; Scott declares full reopening of state
File photo
What’s next for nearly empty downtown Burlington mall space?
Frank Owen
Vt. man accused of bringing gun, knife to NY amusement park
Police lights
Police investigate reports of person jumping off Rutland City bridge

Latest News

Steve Parren checking his game camera near the stream behind his home in Monkton
Turtle Savior: Steve Parren looks back on three decades of conservation work
As demand for blood continues to climb, the Red Cross says the U.S. is facing a "severe...
Area hospitals continue to deal with pandemic-related blood shortages
Negro Brook in the Townshend State Forest
Townshend jockeys with state over renaming of waterway
File photo
Sununu outlines reforms since deadly 2019 Randolph crash
Dartmouth College-File photo
Dartmouth plans lottery to encourage students to live off-campus