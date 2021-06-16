Putney bank damaged by tractor-trailer again

PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Putney bank was damaged Tuesday after the driver of a tractor-trailer attempted to use the drive-thru.

It happened at the River Valley Credit Union on Main Street. Authorities say the truck was too tall and hit the canopy, causing significant damage.

This isn’t the first time this has happened. Back in 2018, another tractor-trailer did the same thing at the same spot.

