Advertisement

Report: Cuomo’s sister raised legal fees for convicted aide

A sister of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo donated and raised money to help pay the legal fees of a...
A sister of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo donated and raised money to help pay the legal fees of a former close aide of the governor who was convicted of accepting bribes. - File photo
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A sister of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo donated and raised money to help pay the legal fees of a former close aide of the governor who was convicted of accepting bribes.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Madeline Cuomo asked two dozen people to donate to Joseph Percoco’s legal defense.

Percoco was sentenced to six years in prison in 2018 for accepting more than $300,000 from companies that wanted to gain influence with the Cuomo administration.

Madeline Cuomo told the newspaper she had not informed the governor about the fundraising. She said she helped Percoco because he was a close family friend.

Related Stories:

Appeals court orders ex-Cuomo aide to report to prison

Appeals court panel weighs whether ex-Cuomo aide can be free

Court postpones former Cuomo aide’s surrender date

Ex-executive gets over year in prison in NY corruption case

Former Cuomo aide sentenced to 6 years in prison

Emails show lobbyist communicating with top Cuomo officials

Corruption trial spurs talk of reform, shrugs in Albany

Former aide to Gov. Cuomo convicted in bribery case

Jurors keep trying to reach verdict in ex-Cuomo aide trial

No verdict in Day 6 of deliberations in ex-Cuomo aide trial

After impasse, jury resumes work at trial of ex-Cuomo aide

Stuck jury gets day off in Cuomo ex-aide’s trial

No verdict on 1st day of jury work in trial of Cuomo ex-aide

Arrested witness returns to stand at trial of ex-Cuomo aide

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. emergency order expires; executive order aims to provide ongoing assistance
File photo
Vermont reaches 80% vaccination goal; Scott declares full reopening of state
Frank Owen
Vt. man accused of bringing gun, knife to NY amusement park
File photo
What’s next for nearly empty downtown Burlington mall space?
File image
North Troy man faces charges in homemade fireworks explosion

Latest News

Though Elissa is the one explaining how to make the pasta salad, the original recipe comes from...
WCAX Summer Picnic Series: Elissa’s grandma's famous pasta salad
After one of the slowest years ever for respiratory viruses, common illnesses are making a...
Respiratory viruses return; keeping unvaccinated kids safe this summer
PLAYING
Respiratory viruses return; keeping unvaccinated kids safe this summer
silo
NY missile silo finds new uses