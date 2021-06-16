Advertisement

Respiratory viruses return; keeping unvaccinated kids safe this summer

By Dom Amato
Updated: 4 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After one of the slowest years ever for respiratory viruses, common illnesses are making a comeback in Vermont.

Pediatricians say kids are now landing in Vermont hospitals with rhinovirus infections, something that happened often before the pandemic.

They say you should keep kids home from child care if they’re sick and that masking should still be an option in certain situations.

Before you visit with family or friends, doctors say you should alert them to any health issues people in your family might be having.

“Just making sure everyone feels comfortable with the situation. I think this is a conversation that should continue going forward. COVID or not, it’s a really helpful conversation to keep some of these infectious respiratory pathogens at bay,” said Dr. Becca Bell, the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics Vermont Chapter.

And as Vermont gets back to its pre-pandemic way of life, pediatricians are reminding people that young children are not yet eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, though they will likely get the greenlight sometime this fall.

In the meantime, doctors are offering recommendations for families with kids on how to navigate the summer. Watch the video to see our Dom Amato’s full interview with Dr. Bell on keeping kids safe and healthy.

AAP-VT hosted a number of family forums, answering parent’s questions about COVID-19 and their kids. You can find the recordings of the virtual events here.

