Sununu outlines reforms since deadly 2019 Randolph crash

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Wednesday took note of next week’s two-year anniversary of the crash that killed seven motorcyclists in Randolph, saying the state has made significant steps to prevent the circumstances that led to the deadly crash.

on June 21, 2019, authorities say Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts, crossed the center line on Route 2 with his truck and trailer, plowing into seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club. They say drug impairment was the probable cause.

The crash revealed a cascade of problems, including failures at the Massachusetts DMV to deal with a backlog that would have notified authorities of Zhukovskyy’s suspended license.

“As we reflect on the two-year anniversary of the tragic crash in Randolph, our prayers go out to the victims, the survivors, and the friends and family of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club,” Sununu said in a statement. “Today’s update is the result of nonstop work over the last two years to improve our systems at the NH DMV. We have more work to do, but citizens can rest assured that we remain committed to making sure meaningful reforms are followed through on and the citizens are served.”

Sununu says the state’s review includes the continued rollout of E-Ticket and E-Crash systems; redesigning online ticket pay to improve plea by mail guilty plea processing; implementing online not guilty pleas; and implementing the State to State Verification System.

Zhukovskyy, who faces multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence, and reckless conduct, is expected to go on trial in November.

Related Stories:

Truck driver in motorcycle crash appeals to NH Supreme Court

New charges: Driver did not cross into bikers’ lane in NH crash

Trial for driver in motorcyclist deaths likely to be delayed

NTSB: Drug impairment likely cause of NH crash that killed 7 bikers

NTSB release details in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

Judge: NH motorcycle crash suspect’s Miranda rights not violated

Judge considers suppressing statements in NH biker crash case

NH court: Some evidence against driver in biker crash allowed

Father’s Day to mark a year since NH crash that killed 7 bikers

Woman looks to postpone suit in crash that killed 7 bikers

Lawyers list drugs in driver’s system in NH motorcycle deaths

Lawyer: Report shows NH police account of motorcycle crash ‘deeply flawed’

Lawsuit related to deadly NH motorcycle crash can proceed, judge rules

Bill would let New Hampshire share driver information

More tests requested on truck in fatal crash of 7 bikers

November jury selection in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

Insurer asks court to divide money after NH crash that killed 7

Truck driver waives arraignment in motorcyclist deaths

Truck driver indicted on 23 counts in NH motorcyclist deaths

New memorial honors Jarhead motorcyclists killed in June crash

Witnesses: Truck veered off road before striking bikers in NH

Massachusetts paid $1.1M for NH motorcycle crash audit

Sununu promises DMV reforms following crash that killed 7

Audit shows why NH crash suspect’s license not revoked earlier

2nd lawsuit filed in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

Report: Driver who killed 7 bikers was on drugs

Plans in works for memorial to honor motorcyclists killed in NH

NTSB issues report on NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

Massachusetts investigates company tied to NH motorcycle deaths

Bill would toughen commercial driver rules in Massachusetts

NH crash probe prompts more than 1,600 license suspensions in Mass.

Massachusetts lawmakers to study Registry of Motor Vehicles

Thousands of motorcyclists ride in honor of 7 bikers killed

Mass. probe after NH crash prompts more than 800 driver’s license suspensions

Police urge patience as bikers honor New Hampshire crash victims

Survivor of motorcycle collision sues pickup driver, company

Deadly NH crash exposes failure to suspend licenses in Mass.

Fallen motorcyclists honored in Essex

Biker killed in NH crash remembered as public servant

Bodycam video shows arrest of NH crash suspect in Texas

NH lawmakers hold moment of silence for motorcyclists killed

ICE lays claim to driver accused in deadly NH motorcycle crash

Mass. Registry of Motor Vehicles head resigns over crash that killed 7

Driver pleads not guilty in wreck that killed 7 motorcyclists

Driver charged with homicide in crash that killed motorcyclists

Deadly NH motorcycle crash investigation continues

N.H. motorcycle crash victims identified

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.