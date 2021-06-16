Sununu outlines reforms since deadly 2019 Randolph crash
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Wednesday took note of next week’s two-year anniversary of the crash that killed seven motorcyclists in Randolph, saying the state has made significant steps to prevent the circumstances that led to the deadly crash.
on June 21, 2019, authorities say Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts, crossed the center line on Route 2 with his truck and trailer, plowing into seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club. They say drug impairment was the probable cause.
The crash revealed a cascade of problems, including failures at the Massachusetts DMV to deal with a backlog that would have notified authorities of Zhukovskyy’s suspended license.
“As we reflect on the two-year anniversary of the tragic crash in Randolph, our prayers go out to the victims, the survivors, and the friends and family of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club,” Sununu said in a statement. “Today’s update is the result of nonstop work over the last two years to improve our systems at the NH DMV. We have more work to do, but citizens can rest assured that we remain committed to making sure meaningful reforms are followed through on and the citizens are served.”
Sununu says the state’s review includes the continued rollout of E-Ticket and E-Crash systems; redesigning online ticket pay to improve plea by mail guilty plea processing; implementing online not guilty pleas; and implementing the State to State Verification System.
Zhukovskyy, who faces multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence, and reckless conduct, is expected to go on trial in November.
