Advertisement

Tropical weather brewing in Gulf expected to bring heavy rain to Southeast

Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain...
Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain through much of the Southeast.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The National Hurricane Center has its eye on the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

A disorganized group of showers and thunderstorms there could mean a soggy weekend for the Deep South.

Over the next 48 hours, there’s a 70% chance of the unsettled weather in the Bay of Campeche forming into a tropical depression or storm before moving north. Those chances increase to 90% over the next five days.

Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain through much of the Southeast.

By the end of the weekend, rainfall amounts could top 10 inches in some areas.

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be the third named storm of the 2021 hurricane season and be called Claudette.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. emergency order expires; executive order aims to provide ongoing assistance
File photo
Vermont reaches 80% vaccination goal; Scott declares full reopening of state
Frank Owen
Vt. man accused of bringing gun, knife to NY amusement park
File photo
What’s next for nearly empty downtown Burlington mall space?
File image
North Troy man faces charges in homemade fireworks explosion

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
‘Practical work’ summit for Biden, Putin: No punches or hugs
Though Elissa is the one explaining how to make the pasta salad, the original recipe comes from...
WCAX Summer Picnic Series: Elissa’s grandma's famous pasta salad
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
After one of the slowest years ever for respiratory viruses, common illnesses are making a...
Respiratory viruses return; keeping unvaccinated kids safe this summer