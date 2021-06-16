Turtle Savior: Steve Parren looks back on three decades of conservation work

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of turtles that ply Vermont’s woods and waterways have something in common: They were hand-raised in Steve Parren’s Monkton living room at some point during the 30 years when he ran Vermont’s Nongame and Natural Heritage Program.

Parren, who retired May 8, is a biologist with an affinity for all species, including birds, reptiles, and plants. And that extends to humans.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Anne Wallace Allen, who profiled Parren for this week’s issue.

