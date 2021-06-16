Advertisement

Turtle Savior: Steve Parren looks back on three decades of conservation work

Steve Parren checking his game camera near the stream behind his home in Monkton
Steve Parren checking his game camera near the stream behind his home in Monkton(Courtesy: Bear Cieri/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of turtles that ply Vermont’s woods and waterways have something in common: They were hand-raised in Steve Parren’s Monkton living room at some point during the 30 years when he ran Vermont’s Nongame and Natural Heritage Program.

Parren, who retired May 8, is a biologist with an affinity for all species, including birds, reptiles, and plants. And that extends to humans.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Anne Wallace Allen, who profiled Parren for this week’s issue.

