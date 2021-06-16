Vermont group holding town hall meeting to discuss critical race theory

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A meeting will be held in Rutland Wednesday evening to discuss critical race theory, which teaches that systemic racism and inequality are embedded in all aspects of American life.

The meeting is being held by Vermonters for Vermont. The group describes itself as an organization devoted to educating people about “the left’s public policy agenda.”

We first told you about Vermonters for Vermont back in January when some members took buses to Washington, D.C., for the rallies on Jan. 5-6 and posted pictures online.

An organizer said some of them went to the Capitol but to his knowledge, none of them stormed inside.

Six speakers at the Vermonters for Vermont town hall are set to talk about their experiences with public school teachings and the introduction of CRT. We don’t know which public schools they will be talking about.

It’s not clear why they are meeting in Rutland or if any local educators or school board members will be there. But Rutland City schools tell me they do not teach CRT in any of their classes.

About a dozen states across the county are discussing banning CRT or similar teachings. New Hampshire is one. And Florida is the latest to sign it into law.

