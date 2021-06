WCAX Summer Picnic Series: Elissa’s grandma’s famous pasta salad

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All this week we’re sharing summer recipes from the WCAX team.

Our Elissa Borden is sharing a secret family recipe with you-- her grandma’s famous pasta salad!

Watch the video for the how-to!

GRANNY RUSSO’S PASTA SALAD

Ingredients:

2 BOXES OF SHORT PASTA (BOW TIES, ROTINI, ETC.)

1 RED PEPPER

1 GREEN PEPPER

1 BLOCK OF CHEESE

1 PEPPERONI STICK

1 SMALL CAN SLICED BLACK OLIVES (OPTIONAL)

SALT

A BOTTLE OF ITALIAN DRESSING

Directions:

BRING A POT OF WATER -- BIG ENOUGH TO HANDLE THE AMOUNT OF PASTA WITHOUT OVERFLOWING -- TO A BOIL.

ADD A PINCH OF SALT, AND PASTA TO THE WATER.

FOLLOW BOIL DIRECTIONS ON PASTA BOX.

WHILE PASTA BOILS,

CHOP UP VEGETABLES, CHEESE, AND ‘RONI INTO BITE-SIZED PIECES.

COMBINE CHOPPED PIECES INTO A LARGE BOWL, THEN PLACE IN THE FRIDGE FOR AT LEAST AN HOUR.

ONCE PASTA IS READY, SAFELY DRAIN THE WATER AND PASTA, RINSING THE PASTA WITH COLD WATER.

PUT PASTA INTO A LARGE, GLASS BOWL, THEN PLACE THE BOWL IN THE FRIDGE FOR AT LEAST AN HOUR.

ONCE BOTH BOWLS HAVE COOLED,

MIX THEM ALL TOGETHER IN A LARGE, GLASS BOWL.

ADD AS MUCH ITALIAN DRESSING AS YOU SEE FIT.

SERVE.

Related Stories:

WCAX Summer Picnic Series: Dom’s grilled pizza dough

WCAX Summer Picnic Series: Cat cooks up chocolate raspberry rye cookies

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.