BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a couple of stormy evenings this week, skies are looking much sunnier heading into the end of the work week. Skies will be partly to mostly clear this evening. Temperatures have been a bit on the cool side today, and temperatures tonight will be dipping down into the upper 50s before midnight.

We’ll get the sunshine back on Thursday, and temperatures will be turning a little warmer as well. Highs by the afternoon will reach the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will be back on the increase by Friday afternoon, but skies are expected to stay dry with late day temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Our next weather system will arrive Friday night and into the day on Saturday. The first half of the weekend looks unsettled with a mix of sun and clouds, and scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs will remain close to 80 degrees. Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days. We’ll see skies becoming partly sunny, with highs on Father’s Day in the low 80s.

The work week will be starting a little warmer on Monday with the chance of a late day thunderstorm and highs headed into the mid 80s. Tuesday is also looking a little unsettled with the chance for a few more showers and thunderstorms, before conditions get a bit drier again for the second half of the work week.

